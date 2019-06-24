Actor Anupam Kher pens autobiography, to hit stands in August

is coming out with his autobiography, "Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly" that is set to hit stands on August 5.

Publishers said the book will be an "extraordinary, riveting and no-holds-barred saga" in which will make some behind-the-scenes revelations, and share anecdotes and rare nuggets from his life and the lessons it taught him.

" Kher's life story is nothing short of a grand masala box office hit," publishers said in a statement on Monday.

Kher, one of the most prolific in the Indian film industry, has over 530 films in several languages, both in and the West, 100 plays and numerous TV shows to his credit.

He is a winner of two National awards, eight and a nomination. He is also a recipient of the Padma Shree and awards.

The 64-year-old started his career with films such as "Saaransh" and "Daddy" in India, and went on to feature in mainstream Hollywood films such as "Silver Linings Playbook", "Hotel Mumbai", "The Big Sick" and "The Family Man" and has worked with directors such as Ang Lee, David O. Russell, Woody Allen, and and Lilly Wachowski.

also has a best-selling book in his kitty. "The Best Thing about You Is You!" has been translated in six languages and is in its 22nd reprint.

Presently, the shuttles between and where he is one of the lead on the recently premiered hit TV show "New Amsterdam" on

The book is expected to offer a kaleidoscopic peep into the life and times of the actor and the entertainer that Kher is.

"He has always been distinct and offbeat. His autobiography is, too... For it is not just another chronological account of his life. It is, in fact, also peppered with incredible life lessons that are bound to resonate with every aspiring artiste and, most of all, the common man," Penguin added.

