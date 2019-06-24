Indian Railways may require 17 LT rails in FY'20, SAIL to supply 13.5 LT

will require around 17 lakh tonne of rails in the current financial year and SAIL has committed to supply 13.5 LT, Parliament was informed Monday.

In a reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister said for 2019-20, Railways has indicated a requirement of around 17 LT of rails for track renewal and capacity augmentation.

Against this demand, SAIL has committed to supply 13.5 LT, he added.

SAIL, under the ministry, is the country's largest steel making company and as per an agreement, it supplies rails to from its in

Pradhan further said as part of the modernisation and expansion plan of SAIL, a 1.2 MTPA universal rail mill has been installed at to enhance the of rails to cope with the increasing demand of Railways.

SAIL has been supplying less rails against the order placed by the Railways for the last four financial years.

In 2018-19, SAIL supplied 9.68 LT rails as against the demand of 14 LT. In the previous year, the supplied 8.74 LT as against the demand of 11.45 LT.

During 2016-17, SAIL supplied 6.20 LT as against the requirement of 10.05 LT. In the preceding fiscal, the supplied 6.46 LT against the order of 8.12 LT.

