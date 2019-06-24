JUST IN
'Kesari' to release in Japan on August 16

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Akshay Kumar on Monday announced his film "Kesari" is slated to be released in Japan on August 16, a day after India's Independence Day.

The 51-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the news.

"'Kesari', a film based on one of the bravest battles ever fought : 21 courageous soldiers against 10,000 invaders, is set to conquer Japan on 16th August, 2019!" Akshay wrote.

He also shared the Japanese poster of the film.

Based on the historic Battle of Saragarhi, the movie is produced by Akshay's Cape of Good Hope Films and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Also featuring Parineeti Chopra, the Anurag Singh-directed film released in India on March 21.

