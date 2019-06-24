'Kesari' to release in Japan on August 16

Kumar on Monday announced his film "Kesari" is slated to be released in on August 16, a day after

The 51-year-old to to share the

"'Kesari', a film based on one of the bravest battles ever fought : 21 courageous soldiers against 10,000 invaders, is set to conquer on 16th August, 2019!" wrote.

He also shared the Japanese poster of the film.

Based on the historic Battle of Saragarhi, the movie is produced by Akshay's Cape of Good Hope and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Also featuring Parineeti Chopra, the Anurag Singh-directed film released in on March 21.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)