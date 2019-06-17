After HC order, St Stephen's College extends last date for registration

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi University's St Stephen's College has extended the last day for registration, following a Delhi High Court direction in this regard.

The college carries out its admission process separately.

The last date for applying to the college is June 22 and the cut-offs will be declared on June 24. The interview list will be published on June 26 and interviews will commence on June 28.

DU has extended its registration date to June 22 following the court order.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 00:05 IST

