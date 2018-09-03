After HC questions Maha cops' press meet, Cong asks CM to act

Radhakrishna Vikhe- Monday demanded that Devendra act against senior police officials after the questioned them for holding a press conference in connection with the recent arrests of Left-wing activists.

State of Police (Law and Order) Param Bir Singh had addressed the media on the case last Friday and read out letters allegedly exchanged between the activists.

A division bench of Justices S S and Mridula Bhatkar Monday questioned how the police could read out such documents which may be used as evidence in the case.

"How can the police do this? The matter is sub judice. The is seized of the matter. In such cases, revealing information pertaining to the case is wrong," Justice Bhatkar said.

"The should act against them, now that the High Court has censured the police. The police tried to pressurise the court even before they produced evidences before it," Vikhe-Patil, of Opposition in the Assembly, claimed.

"My observations, in a way, have been confirmed by the court. The should take action against these officials now or it will be obvious that the press conference was at his (Fadnavis) behest," he said.

Vikhe- had Saturday objected to ADG Singh's press briefing and asked the if the was a "spokesperson" of the government.

