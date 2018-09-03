One dead, 121 injured in Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai

Even as Handi festival was celebrated with gaiety Monday, one (reveller) died and 121 others injured in separate incidents in and suburbs, the police said.

In district neighbouring Mumbai, 13 Govindas, including two children--one a 10-year-old and other 12-year-old--suffered injuries, a Region Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) said.

He said the injured Govindas were admitted to different hospitals in and Kalwa.

In Mumbai, Kush Khandare (20) suffered an epileptic attack when he climbed the first layer of a human pyramid in Dharavi in Central this afternoon, police said.

He was taken to where doctors declared him dead before admission, a senior police said.

The deceased was a resident of a chawl in Dharavi.

In separate incidents in the island city and suburbs, 121 Govindas suffered injuries, as per the reports received till 8 PM, the said.

He said 25 of the injured Govindas remain hospitalised while 91 were discharged after first aid.

The festival, which marks the birth of Lord Krishna, was celebrated with enthusiasm across Mumbai, including in areas like Ghatkopar, Dadar, Lalbaug and Bhandup.

The handi ritual is part of the Janmashtami festival in Maharashtra, where youngsters (called Govindas), dressed in colourful attire, make human pyramid to reach an earthen pot containing buttermilk and suspended in mid-air, and break it.

Religious institutions, political leaders and mandals took part in the handi celebrations which were marked by frequent chants of " aala re" (Govinda has come).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)