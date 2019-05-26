After massive LS win, Modi seeks mother's blessings

After leading the BJP to a massive victory in the polls, met his nonagenarian mother on Sunday and sought her blessings.

She lives with the PM's younger brother in 'Vrindavan Bungalows' in Raysan village near

Ahead of his swearing-in on May 30 as for his second term, Modi arrived here and attended a felicitation event at the JP Chowk in the Khanpur area in the evening.

Modi spent about 20 minutes with his mother, touching her feet and seeking blessings.

He is scheduled to stay at the Raj Bhavan for the night.

He will leave for his constituency in Uttar Pradesh Monday morning.

