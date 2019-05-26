JUST IN
Business Standard

AMMK leader hacked to death

Press Trust of India  |  Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) 


The union secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Saravanan, has been hacked to death by unidentified persons here, police said Sunday.

Four special teams have been constituted to nab the culprits, they said.

Saravanan was killed when he was taking his morning walk, police said, adding the motive behind the killing was being investigated.

Police said AMMK leaders and activists, including district secretary Umadevan, refused to accept Saravanan's body in protest. They demanded the culprits be arrested.

Superintendent of Police Jayachandran assured the AMMK men swift would be taken action in the matter.

Police personnel were deployed at the government hospital here where the AMMK leader's body was kept.

The SP said 20 people have been detained in connection with the killing.

First Published: Sun, May 26 2019. 21:40 IST

