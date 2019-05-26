Yellow vest protest in Brussels turns violent

A yellow vest protest march is turning violent in with demonstrators pelting buildings and police using in confrontations.

As well as several hundred protesters in yellow vests demonstrating against social injustice there were also hooded people dressed in black, taunting authorities.

Police on horseback patrolled the historic center and scuffles broke out in different areas. Authorities were seen detaining several people.

is holding a on Sunday, and there are also elections across the for the The is located close to where the scuffles occurred.

