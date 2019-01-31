After Tharoor's tweet, BJP says Congress insulting Hinduism

The BJP on Thursday accused the of insulting Hinduism as part of its "designed conspiracy to demean" the culture of and warned against it.

attacked the after said on that "Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva" ideology is "dividing" the country.

"This "Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva" ideology is dividing our country. We need unity, not uniformity," Tharoor tweeted.

Reacting to it, Patra said, "Today, Tharoor's tweet is very objectionable. We consider his comments as of the party because he is blue-eyed boy of The Congress always endorses what says."



He said that people know the Congress' real face and will give them a befitting reply.

The BJP had attacked the on Wednesday as well, following his tweet that took apparent dig at its leaders, including Yogi Adityanath, after they took a dip at 'Sangam'.

"This is not accidental misadventure (Tharoor's comments). This is designed conspiracy to demean the culture of Congress leaders are insulting Hinduism as part of a designed conspiracy," Patra alleged.

Hitting out at the Congress, the also alleged that the party's only policy is to divide the country.

"This is the same who recently insulted the Kumbh. on July 18, 2018, coined the word Hindu Taliban," he said.

