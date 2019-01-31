BSF jawan stuck with two bullets at his brother wedding.

A BSF personnel was shot at and injured during a scuffle with allegedly inebriated people at his brother's wedding at Vaina in West Bengal's district, police said Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night and the BSF personnel Chandi Charan Biswas, who hails from Nabadwip and is a father of twin three-year olds, received bullet injuries on his leg and shoulder.

His brother, whose wedding the BSF man was attending, works in the CISF.

The BSF man had carried the dinner for the of the bus his family had rented and his when several inebriated locals picked up a quarrel with him over the parking of the bus at the spot. It led to a scuffle during which the two bullets were fired at him by a person, the police said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and one of the bullets were removed, the police said adding he was later rushed to Kolkata for treatment.

Police said a complaint was lodged by the man's family and an investigation was initiated.

