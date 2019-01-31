Canada lauds efforts of Punjab police in Jassi murder case

The (RCMP) of has presented appreciation certificate to two police officers for their "outstanding work" in the murder case of Canadian citizen alias

RCMP Dave Chauhen, who was part of the investigation, specially came from to present the certificate to General (headquarters) Jatinder Singh Aulakh and SP Swaran Singh.

Aulakh was posted as SSP Sangrur and Swaran Singh as when the murder was reported.

While presenting the certificate, lauded the exemplary work of the police officers and appreciated their "outstanding performance and efforts on the homicide investigation of Canadian citizen Jassi".

"The professionalism and utmost dedication demonstrated on this investigation was instrumental in ensuring those responsible where brought to justice," DGP said.

Jassi's mother and maternal uncle were extradited to last week after more than 18 years of the murder.

Jaswinder had fallen in love with Mithu, a kabaddi player and an autorickshaw driver, when she visited She was a resident of Maple Ridge in

Both secretly got married against the wishes of Jassi's affluent family in March 1999. After the marriage, she returned to She again visited Inida in May 2000, which is when her family had come to know about her relationship with Mithu.

Jassi, 25 years old at the time, and Mithu were reportedly attacked by contract killers on June 8, 2000 at Narike village of Malerkotla in Sangrur.

The police had said that the contract killers were hired by Jassi's mother and uncle. Jassi's body was dumped in a drain with her throat slit, while Mithu was severely attacked and left to die. However, he survived.

police registered a case in this connection in July 2000 and named Malkit and Badesha in the FIR for allegedly conspiring to kill

The is the of The RCMP provides at the federal level.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)