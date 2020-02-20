AGR dues: Govt to balance compliance, telcos' health, consumer interest

-
The government will look to strike a balance between compliance of Supreme Court order on statutory dues, ensuring health of the sector and consumer interest, a source said.
The government official, who did not wish to be named, said that telecom companies have already paid about Rs 16,000 crore in AGR dues, and some have assured more payments in 7-8 days.
The government will ensure coordination on three aspects -- compliance to SC order, ensuring health of the sector and customer interest, the source added.
