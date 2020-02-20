JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

In first appointment under new CEO, WeWork names Shyam Gidumal its COO
Business Standard

AGR dues: Govt to balance compliance, telcos' health, consumer interest

The government will ensure coordination on three aspects -- compliance to SC order, ensuring health of the sector and customer interest, the source added

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sharp reduction in capex and an increase in operating profit led to a 49% jump in operating free cash flows on a sequential basis
Sharp reduction in capex and an increase in operating profit led to a 49% jump in operating free cash flows on a sequential basis

The government will look to strike a balance between compliance of Supreme Court order on statutory dues, ensuring health of the sector and consumer interest, a source said.

The government official, who did not wish to be named, said that telecom companies have already paid about Rs 16,000 crore in AGR dues, and some have assured more payments in 7-8 days.

The government will ensure coordination on three aspects -- compliance to SC order, ensuring health of the sector and customer interest, the source added.
First Published: Thu, February 20 2020. 19:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU