Party's Arunachal Pradesh unit not with BJP or Cong on PRC issue: NPP

The unit of the (NPP) Friday said that it was neither with the ruling BJP nor with the opposition Congress, but with the masses on the issue Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC).

NPP is a member of the North East Democratic Alliances formed in 2016 by the BJP with as its convenor.

NPP Mutchu Mithi, who is also an MLA, told reporters here that the PRC issue lead to death of three in firing, injured many and caused massive destruction of government and private properties.

He expressed dismay that the BJP and the both supported granting PRC to non natives of living in the state in violation of the fundamental principles of forming the state for the indigenous people.

Blaming the BJP and the for the consequences, Mithi said the ruling party took steps to get Assembly approval while the took a U-turn as the violence escalated.

"Both the parties are indulging in mudslinging that has pained the NPP. That is why NPP has not issued any statement so far," he said.

Mithi said if PRC was the cause, the consequences should be borne by both the BJP and the Congress.

"The NPP seeks accountability through the commission of inquiry in a time-bound manner, preferably before ensuing elections for the people to know who were behind the ravage," he said.

Asked about participation of NPP in all-party meeting and joining the team to call on the to demand ouster of Pema Khandu, Deputy and Union for Home Kiren Rijiju, Mithi clarified that Bylaing might have been charged sentimentally but it was not the party's stand.

"The NPP will never join any movement in future on the issue as it stands with the masses," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)