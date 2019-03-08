SPO injured as Pak violates ceasefire after 2-day lull in J-K's Poonch

A (SPO) was seriously injured as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control on Friday by targeting forward posts and villages in Jammu and Kashmir's district, breaking a two-day lull in the border skirmishes, officials said.

SPO Sayeed was seriously injured when a Pakistani shell exploded near him at village Gondria in Shahpur sector, a said.

He said Shah was attended at a local hospital and later referred to for specialised treatment.

A said the shelling from across the border in Shahpur and Kerni sectors started around 6 pm, prompting strong and effective retaliation by the

initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by heavy shelling with artillery and firing of small arms, he said adding the cross-border shelling between the two sides was still on when last reports were received.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations by after India's preemptive air strike on a terror camp in Balakot on February 26 following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Four civilians, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured as targeted over 80 villages in over 100 incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC in the state since then.

The shelling from across the border stopped on Wednesday afternoon and the lull was broken by latest incident of firing Friday evening, the said.

