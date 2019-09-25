AIADMK announces candidates for October 21 Assembly bypolls in Tamil Nadu

The ruling on Wednesday announced its nominees for the October 21 Assembly bypolls to two seats in Tamil Nadu.

Coordinator O Pannneerselvam and Joint Coordinator K Palaniswami announced the candidature of M R Muthamilselvan and V Narayanan for Vikravandi and Nanguneri constituencies, respectively.

The bypoll to Vikravandi was necessitated following the death of incumbent DMK MLA K Rathamani in June this year, while Congress legislator from Nanguneri, H Vasantha Kumar, resigned after being elected to Lok Sabha from Kanyakumari in April.

The DMK is seeking re-election from Vikravandi and has fielded N Pugazhenthi, while allotting Nanguneri to ally Congress.