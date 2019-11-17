AIIB expects $100m investment a year in India's solar, wind projects

Beijing-headquartered Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expects an annual private investment worth $100 million a year in solar and wind projects in India from next month.

In a month's time, you will see approval of projects in the Renewable Energy sector (in India), said Pang after addressing the South Asian Diaspora Convention on Saturday.

We should be consistently doing wind and up to $100 million each year I would say each year there would be a $100 million in the private sector for renewable projects.

More importantly, some of these projects are by the private sector, he said, underlining the importance of private investment to build resilience in infrastructure development.

Pang also expected the private investments in renewable energy sector in India as foreign direct investment, relieving the Indian government of project financing challenges.

Describing India as a "vibrant private sector market", Pang said private investments validate business models of infrastructure and ensure it is economically sustainable.

Conceding that was a "late boomer" in the renewable energy sector, Pang sought to assure that in coming years, more can be expected from the bank, which has till date invested $2.844 billion in Indian projects.

There will always be a steady stock of projects in the infrastructure roads, rural connectivity, water supply and sanitation among others.

These are stable stock of projects, he emphasised.

Asked about investment projections, Pang said the bank has always based investment on quality of projects.

We don't do a country projection for each country, neither do we put a cap on each country (investments), he said on the sideline of the convention organised by the Institute of South Asian Studies from November 15 to 17.

AIIB's big ticket investments include $500 million in Mumbai Urban Transport Project 3, $455 million in Andhra Pradesh Rural Roads Project and $450 million in AP Urban Water Supply Project.