JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

1 arrested in Payal suicide case

RJD backs Tejashwi, says "LS poll result obtained through conspiracy"
Business Standard

Fish prasadam distribution on June 8,9 in Hyd

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

The distribution of 'fish prasadam' by the Bathini family, which is believed to cure asthma, would take place on June 8 and 9 this year.

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav held a meeting with officials of various departments on the arrangements for distribution of the 'prasadam', an official release said.

More than three lakh people are expected to come for taking the 'prasadam' this year, it said.

The 'fish prasadam' is being distributed for more than 170 years by the Bathini family in Hyderabad.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 28 2019. 22:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements