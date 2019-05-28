Fish prasadam distribution on June 8,9 in Hyd

-
ALSO READ
Cipla launches Niveoli inhaler in India
#BerokZindagi to winners against Asthma
TRS fields 32-year old youngster from Secunderabad to take on BJP, Congress veterans
This winter control asthma with inhalation therapy (Health Notes)
New method identifies which asthma patients respond to systemic corticosteroids
-
The distribution of 'fish prasadam' by the Bathini family, which is believed to cure asthma, would take place on June 8 and 9 this year.
Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav held a meeting with officials of various departments on the arrangements for distribution of the 'prasadam', an official release said.
More than three lakh people are expected to come for taking the 'prasadam' this year, it said.
The 'fish prasadam' is being distributed for more than 170 years by the Bathini family in Hyderabad.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU