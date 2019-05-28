Maha milk cooperatives told to submit plastic recycling plan

Minister Tuesday asked cooperatives to submit in 15 days a proposal regarding collection, buyback and of plastic pouches used to package

If they fail to submit the proposal in the stipulated time, action would be taken against them under the law dealing with plastic ban violation, he warned.

was speaking at a meeting of a high-powered committee set up to monitor the plastic ban in the state.

He said earlier distributors were given time to collect plastic milk pouches from customers for but nothing happened.

In June last year, the government imposed a state-wide ban on the use of plastic items, including carry-bags and thermocol.

The ban covered manufacturing, use, sale, distribution and storage of plastic materials such as one-time-use bags, spoons, plates and thermocol items.

All kinds of plastic bags, irrespective of their thickness, tea cups, glasses, thermocol glasses, thermocol used for decoration, plastic used in hotels to parcel like boxes, spoons have been banned, had said.

