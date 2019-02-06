JUST IN
Business Standard

Air India CMD Pradeep Singh Kharola appointed Civil Aviation secretary

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Air India chief Pradeep Singh Kharola has been appointed Civil Aviation secretary as part of a minor bureaucratic reshuffle effected on Wednesday, according to an official order.

Kharola, a 1985 batch IAS officer of Karnataka cadre, was in November 2017 named chairman and managing director of Air India Ltd.

The vacancy had come up due to the superannuation of Rajiv Nayan Choubey on January 31.

Choubey has taken over as member in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 13:55 IST

