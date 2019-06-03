Air India sets up nodal cell to facilitate interaction among advisors for disinvestment

has constituted a cell at its headquarters in New to facilitate interaction between various advisors, which have been appointed to assist the in its process, said an official document.

The had told on May 6 that it should prepare 2018-19 financials for itself and its subsidiaries by end of June as the (PMO) has decided to speed up the process of three of its wings.

During last year's process, which did not succeed, the national carrier had appointed EY as its and as its It is not clear if the same set of would be assisting the in its disinvestment process this year.

An order issued by the national carrier on May 31, said, "For taking forward the process of disinvestment of Limited it has been decided to constitute a cell in Airlines House, to facilitate the interaction between the appointed by DIPAM to assist Air India in the process of disinvestment."



"The Data Room ( cell) shall be located on the first floor of the Airlines House and shall be fully operational effective July 1, 2019," it added.

The national carrier has also decided that Aruna Gopalakrishnan, (Corporate Affairs), would be the to interact with regarding the airline's disinvestment.

After a botched attempt to sell Air India in May 2018, a panel led by had decided in June 2018 to scrap the stake-sale plan for the time being. It was then decided to infuse more funds into the carrier and cut down debt by raising resources by selling land assets and other subsidiaries.

Air India has a total debt burden of around Rs 55,000 crore.

As a precursor to the sale of Air India, the Cabinet on February 28 had approved setting up of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) -- Air India Assets Holding Limited-- to transfer Rs 29,464 crore worth loans of the national carrier and its four subsidiaries.

The four subsidiaries which have been transferred to the SPV are Air India (AIATSL), Air India (AIESL), Allied Services Limited (AASL) and Hotel Corporation of India (HCI).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)