Mexican Manuel has officially launched the USD 8 billion construction of a controversial refinery that experts say is likely to blowout in cost.

The huge project, inaugurated Sunday, aims to boost Mexico's struggling company and provide to the country's impoverished south.

"We will build it in three years at a cost of 150 billion pesos (USD 8 billion). No doubt about it!" the said.

Experts, however, say the project will nearly double in cost and take some eight years to complete.

A group of foreign firms selected by the government were first granted the tender to build the Bocas refinery in southeastern Tabasco state -- where was born.

The tender was cancelled when the firms put forward completion dates and budget estimates greater than those demanded by the

The government then gave the project to the deeply company

Once completed, it would allow to process some 340,000 barrels of crude per day and deliver 170,000 barrels of gasoline as well as 120,000 barrels of diesel.

Experts, however, doubt Pemex has the necessary experience to see the project through.

They also say it is a mistake to funnel resources into the new refinery instead of pushing the company to boost its dwindling production of gasoline, which has fallen 50 per cent from its peak of 3.4 million barrels per day 15 years ago.

Pemex is more than USD 100 billion in debt and is losing some USD 1.9 billion each quarter.

It has been criticised by credit agencies that have urged the company to invest more in exploration and production to avoid financial disaster.

says the refinery was needed to break Mexico's dependence on foreign gasoline imports -- some 70 per cent of what it uses -- and would be a boost for growth for the south, which is the country's poorest region.

"It is time for the southeast to work for the benefit of all -- that's where the natural resources are and where the petroleum is," he said, adding the construction is an "act of justice" towards that part of the country.

It is thought the project will create some 100,000 jobs.

Pemex currently has six refineries which -- because of a lack of investment -- operate at less than one-third capacity.

said refining oil was a "good business" and that if the refinery operated correctly, the investment could be made back in four to five years.

She added "all care has been taken" regarding the environment, following complaints no impact study had been carried out and mangroves would be destroyed in the construction area.

