JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Start-ups » News

K'taka govt holding extension of Donimalai mine lease unreasonable: NMDC
Business Standard

Airbus inks contract with Bengaluru-based startup for talent acquisition

Traxof was a part of Airbus BizLabs startup acceleration programme Season 4

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Airbus A320neo

Airbus has signed a contract with Bengaluru-based startup Traxof Technologies to automate the talent acquisition process for Airbus information management (IM) organisations in India and Europe.

Traxof was a part of Airbus BizLabs startup acceleration programme Season 4. The startup was chosen after a rigorous boot camp and jury election, Airbus said in a statement on Monday.

Traxofs cloud-based, automated desktop and mobile-based solution provides real-time visibility and monitoring of recruitment processes to support the planned ramp-up of IM resources, especially in India for Airbus digitalisation.

The platform also allows the harmonisation of workflows of different stakeholders to optimise the process, it said.

Traxof solves a real world problem that is shared by a wide range of our internal stakeholders with a simple off-the- shelf solution, chief information officer, Airbus India & South Asia, Carlo Nizam was quoted as saying.

Founded in 2014, Traxof Technologies is a workflow automation startup that provides 100 per cent customisability, natural language-based interaction, ease of usage, process optimisation, interfacing with external tools and better human-computer interaction, Airbus said.
First Published: Mon, January 13 2020. 15:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU