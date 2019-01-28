JUST IN
Aircel-Maxis case: Protection from arrest to Chidambaram, Karti extended

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

P Chidambaram
File photo of P Chidambaram

A Delhi court Monday extended till February 18 the interim protection from arrest granted to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti from arrest in the Aircel-Maxis scam.

Special CBI Judge O P Saini extended the relief to Chidambaram noting that he will not be available on February 1 for which the matter was earlier listed.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 14:31 IST

