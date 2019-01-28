JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

IRCTC money-laundering case: Lalu, Rabri and Tejashwi Yadav get bail
Business Standard

1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Convict Sajjan Kumar produced in Delhi court

The court had on January 22 issued production warrant against the former Congress leader after Tihar Jail authorities, where he is lodged, could not produce him

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

File photo of Sajjan Kumar | Photo: PTI
File photo of Sajjan Kumar | Photo: PTI

Amid tight security, former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar was on Monday produced before a Delhi court in a 1984 anti-Sikh riot case.

The court had on January 22 issued production warrant against the former Congress leader after Tihar Jail authorities, where he is lodged after conviction in another case related to the riots, could not produce him.

In the case before the trial court, three persons -- Kumar, Brahmanand Gupta and Ved Prakash -- are facing trial on charges of murder and rioting pertaining to the killing of Surjit Singh in Sultanpuri.

The riots broke out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 12:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements