IRCTC scam: Delhi court grants bail to Lalu, wife and son

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A Delhi court Monday granted bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam related money laundering case.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj granted relief to the accused persons on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of like amount each.

The court had on January 19 extended the interim bail granted to the three which ended today.

The case relates to alleged money laundering in granting the operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 10:36 IST

