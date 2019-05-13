Airtel partners HDFC Life for providing insurance cover with prepaid bundle

and Monday announced a partnership under which the has launched a prepaid bundle that will come with in-built life cover (term plan) from the

"Airtel's new Rs 249 prepaid bundle will come with Rs 4 lakh life cover from along with 2 GB data, unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS/day. The recharge is valid for 28 days and policy cover till recharge is active," a company statement said.

A customer needs to enrol for the after first recharge through SMS, My Airtel App or retailer, it said, adding that the insurance renews automatically for subsequent recharges.

"The AirtelHDFC Life partnership leverages their respective digital platforms and Airtel's distribution reach, including a 'phygital' experience in rural pockets, to make it very simple for millions of uninsured and underinsured Indians with a mobile phone to get a life cover every time they recharge their mobile phones," it added.

The policy, available to all customer aged 18-54 years, requires no paperwork or medical examination (the customer is only required to give a declaration of good health), and will be instantaneously delivered digitally.

"A physical copy of the insurance can be provided on request," it added.

Airtel's new Rs 249 prepaid bundle is available to customers across The company's mobile services customer base in stood at about 284 million as on December 2018.

