Ajanta Pharma shares tank over 6% post Q3 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shares of Ajanta Pharma Thursday plunged over 6 per cent after the company reported a 54.63 per cent dip in consolidated net profit for the December 2018 quarter.

The shares of the drug firm tanked 6.02 per cent to close at Rs 1,023.95 on the BSE. Intra-day, stock tumbled 7.30 per cent to Rs 1,010.

On the NSE, shares declined 6.23 per cent to close at Rs 1,021.

Ajanta Pharma Wednesday reported a 54.63 per cent dip in consolidated net profit at Rs 66.90 crore for the October-December quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 147.47 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Ajanta Pharma said in a filing to the BSE.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 485.11 crore for the quarter, as against Rs 587.05 crore in the corresponding period a year-ago.

