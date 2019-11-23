JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Ram Nath Kovind revoked President's rule in Maharashtra at 5.47 am
Business Standard

Ajit Pawar back-stabbed Shiv Sena by joining hands with BJP: Sanjay Raut

Talking to reporters, Raut also said the state will never forgive Ajit Pawar for this act of his

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena
Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on Saturday said NCP leader Ajit Pawar had stabbed the Sena in the back by joining hands with the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra.

Talking to reporters, Raut also said the state will never forgive Ajit Pawar for this act of his.

"Ajit Pawar has stabbed the Shiv Sena in the back. Joining hands with the BJP to form the government is betrayal," he said.

"Ajit Pawar's decision does not have the approval of NCP chief Sharad Pawar," Raut said.

He added that Sharad Pawar and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will address a joint press conference soon.
First Published: Sat, November 23 2019. 10:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU