Akali Dal, BJP to fight Lok Sabha poll in Punjab together: Shah

-
ALSO READ
Akali Dal abstains from Central government's all-party meeting
Modi will return as PM: Shah
Cong govt in Pb didn't honour its poll promises, will observe Vishvaghat Divas on March 2: SAD-BJP
Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Bikaner on Nov 21
Amit Shah to chair meeting on defeat in assembly elections
-
BJP president Amit Shah Thursday announced that his party and its old ally the Akali Dal will fight the Lok Sabha poll together and contest on the same number of seats in Punjab as in the 2014 general elections.
The SAD will fight on 10 and the BJP on three seats, he said.
"SAD-BJP alliance with fight the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together. Their seats will remain the same as they were in 2014. SAD will contest on 10 seats and the BJP on three," Shah tweeted.
He made the announcement after a meeting with Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU