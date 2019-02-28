Akali Dal, BJP to fight Lok Sabha poll in Punjab together: Shah

BJP Thursday announced that his party and its old ally the Akali Dal will fight the Lok Sabha poll together and contest on the same number of seats in as in the 2014

The will fight on 10 and the BJP on three seats, he said.

"SAD-BJP alliance with fight the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together. Their seats will remain the same as they were in 2014. will contest on 10 seats and the BJP on three," Shah tweeted.

He made the announcement after a meeting with

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)