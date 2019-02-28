JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Pakistani airspace to remain closed till Thursday midnight

Brunt five for restricts India women to 205-8
Business Standard

Akali Dal, BJP to fight Lok Sabha poll in Punjab together: Shah

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP president Amit Shah Thursday announced that his party and its old ally the Akali Dal will fight the Lok Sabha poll together and contest on the same number of seats in Punjab as in the 2014 general elections.

The SAD will fight on 10 and the BJP on three seats, he said.

"SAD-BJP alliance with fight the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together. Their seats will remain the same as they were in 2014. SAD will contest on 10 seats and the BJP on three," Shah tweeted.

He made the announcement after a meeting with Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 28 2019. 12:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements