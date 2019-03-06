Akali leader fearing arrest in firing over desecration protestors denied advance bail

Akali leader and former MLA Mantar Singh Brar, fearing arrest by SIT probing into the 2015 police firing at anti-desecration protesters, was denied anticipatory bail Wednesday by a court here.

District and turned down Brar's plea saying no blanket anticipatory bail can be granted, officials said.

Brar, former MLA from Kotkapura, had moved the court on March 1, fearing arrest by the special investigation team, which is probing the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing incidents.

has already been questioned by the SIT.

The prosecution Tuesday had opposed Brar's bail plea saying it was still probing the contents of 157 calls exchanged between Brar, the then chief minister's office and the then DGP's office, besides local officials on the night before the firing incidents.

The court had Tuesday reserved its order on Brar's plea.

The firing incidents at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan had taken place on October 14, 2015. In firing on anti-desecration protesters, two persons were killed in Behbal Kalan in Faridkot.

The protests in Faridkot districts were triggered following incidents of desecration Guru Granth Sahib.

The SIT has already arrested IG Paramraj Singh Umranangal and the then Moga SSP Charanjit Singh Sharma.

