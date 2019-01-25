Amarinder vows to ensure fair probe in 2015 desecration case

Friday vowed to ensure "a free and fair" probe into the 2015 incidents of desecration of Sikh religious texts and firings on protesters in Faridkot.

"The SIT set up to probe the matter would be given a free hand to take its investigation to the logical conclusion as expeditiously as possible," he said here.

Nobody found responsible would be spared, he said.

Singh also hailed the and verdict in the 2015 Bargari case.

The verdict, he said, is "a victory for the families of innocent victims of the brutal killings which was deliberately not investigated during the previous SAD-BJP regime".

The court Friday dismissed pleas by policemen, booked in the firing case, and refused to order a CBI probe into the desecration incidents, while reposing faith in the SIT probe into the desecration and firing cases.

The court has directed the SIT to complete its probe and present the chargesheet, which would be done, said the

On the upcoming Kartarpur Corridor, Singh said the corridor should be opened to devotees of all religions so that no follower of Sikhism founder is deprived of the opportunity to pay obeisance at the historic shrine in

He dismissed as "irrelevant" the new political parties mushrooming in

These new outfits coming up before the parliamentary polls are not to be taken seriously, he said, ruling out any threat from these "fly-by-night parties".

Expelled has floated while rebels has set up SAD (Taksali) recently.

Meanwhil, Singh laid the foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 29 crore, to be executed by (PDA), an official release said.

