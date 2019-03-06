Don't hanker after limelight, focus on maintaining law and order instead: Nitish to police

Kumar Wednesday cautioned the that they should not get carried away by and said true image is built only by effective crime control.

The remarks by Kumar, made at a function here, were apparently directed at of Police Gupteshwar Pandey, whose speech was received with applause from the audience after he shared some innovations on policing that he had in mind.

Pandey is known for his unconventional style of functioning and had assumed the top post last month.

Directing his gaze at Pandey, the said, "Work is the main thing, nobody can ignore good work. So, instead of hankering for claps, it is better to seriously focus on work. This our expectation."



"The media is giving a lot of publicity, but if there is any shortcoming in the work they will destroy you after four-five months. You don't know how the media works," Kumar said



"Do not make much of the claps. Don't get fooled by If you are on the front pages today, be very sure that you will be inside. This often happens with This is a reason why I try to stay away from the same," Kumar said.

The government has done a lot and spent plenty of resources to ensure that police is better equipped and works under better conditions.

The police, too, must work diligently to maintain law and order. There can be no better way of image building, the

"The law and order situation today is undoubtedly better than what it was when we had assumed power. The police deserves its share of credit but there should be no room for complacency," Kumar said



The government, too, has taken tough decisions like prohibition on liquor which have gone a long way in reducing crimes and road accidents, he said.

Kumar addressed the gathering at the event after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for projects, worth Rs 3226.50 crore, of various departments.

The projects include new buildings of the Military Police and a 3D theatre inside the Sanjay Gandhi Jaivik Udyan, popularly known as the

Others who were present on the occasion were Sushil Kumar Modi, state ministers Nand Kishor Yadav and Vijendra Prasad Yadav, and

