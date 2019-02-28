Exhibition on 'Gandhi and Science' inaugurated

To explore the views of Mahatma Gandhi on science and technology, an exhibition titled 'Gandhi and Science' was inaugurated Thursday on the occasion of National Science Day at Science City.

The month-long exhibition, held to mark the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, has four sections - Gandhi and Science-Technology-Innovation, Gandhis Views on Science & Technology, Gandhi - and Sustainable Development, Gandhi and Contemporary Indian Scientists, the organisers said in a statement here.

The Science City is run by the National Council of Science Museums under the

"The sub-sections of the exhibition explores views of Gandhi on industrialisation, modern tools of science, medical science and morality, use of for sustainable development, nature and environment, education," the statement said quoting Subhabrata Chaudhuri.

One section of the exhibition shows how the Gandhian philosophy was the inspiration behind setting up the first company in India, the Bengal Chemical and Pharmaceuticals by more than 100 years ago, the statement said.

On the occasion of National Science Day a Sit and Draw Contest for students from class one to ten.

