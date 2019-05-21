Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for overactive bladder treatment drug

Drug firm Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for Succinate tablets, used for treatment of

The approved products is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, tablets of US, Inc.

The company has received approval from the (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Succinate tablets in the strengths of 5 mg and 10 mg, said in a BSE filing.

Quoting IQVIA sales data, the company said, Succinate tablets 5 mg and 10 mg had an estimated market size of USD 967 million for 12 months, ending December 2018.

The company said it now has a total of 94 ANDA approvals from the USFDA.

Shares of were trading at Rs 533.40 apiece, up 0.77 per cent, on the BSE.

