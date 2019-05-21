Maha: Sand boa snakes worth Rs 1.2 crore seized, 2 held

Two sand boa snakes, a protected species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, were seized in district of and two persons were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police kept a watch on the two men and seized the snakes, worth around Rs 1.2 crore in the illegal wildlife market, near the Nallasopara railway station on Saturday evening, Jitendra Vankoti said.

The accused - Shashant Mudaliar (32) and Mosin Qureshi (30)- were subsequently arrested, he said, adding that the duo was trying to sell the reptiles.

Sand boas are used for making certain medicines, cosmetics and in black magic, and are in huge demand in the international market.

The two accused were booked under relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, Vankoti said.

