Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for Parkinson's disease treatment drugs

on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for and Levodopa extended-release tablets, used for treatment of

The approved products are therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug tablets of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

The company has received approval from the US (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application and in the strengths of 2.5 mg/100 mg and 50mg/200 mg, Alembic said in a BSE filing.

Quoting IQVIA sales data, the company said the two products had an estimated market size of USD 24 million for 12 months ended December 2018.

The company said it now has a total of 94 abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals from the USFDA.

Shares of were trading at Rs 511.05 apiece, down 0.08 per cent, on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)