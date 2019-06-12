Alembic Pharma to raise up to Rs 300 cr via NCDs

Drug firm Alembic Pharmaceuticals Wednesday said its board has approved raising of up to Rs 300 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The company, which did not specify the reasons for rasing funds, said it will issue NCDs in one or more tranches.

"The board of directors of ...has approved the issue of unsecured listed rated redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 300 crore on a private placement basis," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals were trading 0.03 per cent higher at Rs 502.20 apiece on the BSE.

