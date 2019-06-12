Pompeo to discuss 'ambitious agenda' for Indo-US strategic ties with Modi, Jaishankar

of State will discuss the Trump administration's "ambitious agenda" for the US- strategic partnership when he meets with and S Jaishankar this month in New Delhi, the state department said.

Pompeo will travel to four countries -- India, Sri Lanka, and -- in the Indo-Pacific region from June 24 to 30.

The four-nation Indo-Pacific swing by Pompeo is to broaden and deepen America's partnerships with key countries to advance their shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, said Tuesday.

" Modi's recent election victory provides an excellent opportunity for him to implement his vision for a strong and prosperous that plays a leading role on the global stage," Ortagus said.

US and Modi are also scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the summit in Osaka, on June 28-29.

In his meeting with Modi and Jaishankar, Pompeo will "discuss our ambitious agenda for the US- strategic partnership," she said, without elaborating.

The US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military maneuvering in the region.

has been trying to expand its military presence in the Indo-Pacific, which is a biogeographic region, comprising the and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the Sea.

claims almost all of the Sea. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, and have counter claims over the sea.

China has expanded through reclamation or built entirely new man-made islands atop coral reefs and has equipped many of them with military installations and airfields.

Prime Minister Modi during his recent visit to the underscored India's firm commitment to make the strategic Indo-Pacific an area for shared economic growth, saying it has been "our lifeline, and also the highway for trade and prosperity."



From New Delhi, Pompeo will travel to Colombo, where he will express America's solidarity with the people of as they stand united against the despicable terrorist attacks, the said.

"He will also discuss promising opportunities for US- cooperation based on shared commitments to a free and open Indo-Pacific region," she said.

Pompeo will travel to to participate in the Leaders' Summit, the first such gathering hosted by

On the margins of the summit, Pompeo will join US Trump in a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister to coordinate on the final, fully verified denuclearization of and to discuss ways to strengthen trilateral cooperation with on their unified approach towards the North and other shared challenges, she said.

"Following the G-20, Pompeo will accompany Trump to the Republic of Korea to meet with President Moon Jae-in. The two leaders will also discuss ways to strengthen the United States-Republic of Korea alliance.

President Trump and President Moon will continue their close coordination on efforts to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearisation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," Ortagus said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)