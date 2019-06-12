JUST IN
Francis Ford Coppola to receive honorary award at the Lumiere Festival

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

American filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola will be honoured with Lumiere Award at the Lumiere Festival, scheduled to be held in October this year.

Coppola's most famous work, "The Godfather Trilogy" will be screened through the night at the festival as part of the tribute to the 80-year-old filmmaker, reported Variety.

The film festival, to be held from October 12 to 20 this year, celebrates heritage movies and filmmakers every year in Lyon Metropolis, France.

It was launched by Cannes' artistic director Thierry Fremaux and filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier from the Institut Lumiere in 2009.

Previous recipients of this award are Clint Eastwood, Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese and Wong Kar-Wai.

Wed, June 12 2019. 13:50 IST

