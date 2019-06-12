Francis Ford Coppola to receive honorary award at the Lumiere Festival

American Francis Ford will be honoured with Lumiere Award at the Lumiere Festival, scheduled to be held in October this year.

Coppola's most famous work, "The Godfather Trilogy" will be screened through the night at the festival as part of the tribute to the 80-year-old filmmaker, reported Variety.

The festival, to be held from October 12 to 20 this year, celebrates heritage movies and filmmakers every year in Lyon Metropolis,

It was launched by Cannes' and from the in 2009.

Previous recipients of this award are Clint Eastwood, Quentin Tarantino, and

