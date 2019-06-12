Soybean prices rise on upbeat demand

prices rose by Rs 34 to Rs 3,644 per in futures trade Wednesday on firm demand at the

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, contracts for June traded higher by Rs 34, or 0.94 per cent, at Rs 3,644 per in 2,380 lots.

contracts for August delivery also rose by Rs 9, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 3,668 per in 18,600 lots.

Marketmen said fresh positions created by participants, following a surge in domestic as well as export demand, pushed up soybean prices in futures trade here.

