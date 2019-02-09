Alexander Payne to direct 'The Menu'

Filmmaker Alexander Payne has set up his next directorial project, a comedic horror-thriller titled "The Menu".
Payne, who won two Oscars for his films "Sideways" and "The Descendants", will direct the new movie from a script by Will Tracy and Seth Reiss, reported Variety.
Director-producer Adam McKay will produce the film alongside actor Will Ferrell and Betsy Koch producing under the banner Gary Sanchez Productions.
Set in the world of high-end culinary culture, the film will chronicle the story of a young couple who visits an exclusive destination restaurant on a remote island where the acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu, along with some shocking surprises.
Payne's last directorial venture was 2017 Matt Damon-starrer "Downsizing", about a couple who decide to undertake a newly invented procedure to shrink their bodies so they can start a new life in an experimental community.
There is currently no confirmation on the new project's cast, nor is there an expected release date.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
