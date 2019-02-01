Qatar players cleared in eligibility row before Asian Cup final

Asia's body dismissed a protest claiming two Qatari players, including Asian Cup top-scorer Almoez Ali, were ineligible to play just hours before the final on Friday.

The decision, which follows a protest lodged by Asian Cup hosts the United Arab Emirates, was announced as prepared to take the field against in

"The Confederation disciplinary and ethics committee today dismissed the protest lodged by the Association over the eligibility of two players," an AFC statement said.

No details were given about the reasons for the protest or the dismissal. Ali, 22, who has a record-equalling eight goals in the tournament, was born in Sudan, while defender Bassam Al-Rawi, 21, was born in

The UAE made its protest after the home side were thrashed by Qatar, their arch-rivals, in a stormy semi-final that saw the winning team pelted with shoes and plastic bottles.

According to the AFC's Disciplinary and Ethics Code, teams who field an can be made to forfeit the match in question and pay a fine.

Ali has played in all six games of Qatar's run to their first Asian Cup final, matching the record held by Iranian legend with his eight goals so far.

Both players were named in Qatar's starting line-up for the final at City Stadium.

