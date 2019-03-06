All-party coordination committee delegation calls on Governor

An all-party coordination committee (APCC) delegation called on (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Wednesday and demanded immediate ouster of the government for its "failure" to control large scale rioting during the recent PRC protest in the state.

The delegation was led by former Gegong Apang also submitted a memorandum to the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee was also part of the delegation.

Taking a dig at the state government's announcement of Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia for each next of kin of the deceased, Apang claimed that there is no provision of ex-gratia as per tribal custom for which three bereaved families have turned down.

The BJP government in has announced a judicial probe into the large scale rioting, violence and vandalism during the recent PRC protest that left three people dead.

The probe would be carried out by a committee headed by a retired judge, a CMO communique said on Wednesday.

