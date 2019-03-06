Lucknow Metro: Women workforce transforming all spheres

As the wait for the inaugural run of the entire north-south corridor gets over, the Rail Corporation (LMRC) says it is proud to share the occasion with on March 8.

LMRC said here on Wednesday that women wearing the metro's uniform was a matter of pride for them.

These women have taken the initiative of operation of train services, which can be determined from the fact that 30 per cent of the trains are being operated and driven by female train operators. In addition, 40 per cent of all the station controllers/train operators are females, Keshav said.

"We at envision bringing the female employees on par with male counterparts by bridging the gap. We try our level best to give more opportunities to women in our organisation and motivate them as far as possible for their emancipation and empowerment," he said.

is expected to flag off the commercial run of the on the newly-constructed 23km north-south corridor from the airport to through video conference from on Friday.

For the safety and security of women commuters, both at the stations and in trains, the LMRC has endowed the responsibility of running the day-to-day operations with the female train operators, station controllers, private security personnel and housekeeping staff, Keshav said.

The recruitment process at LMRC also ensures that there is no gender bias of any form. The LMRC also provides special to women employees when they have to work during odd hours, the said.

"It is a matter of immense pride as the women workforce of Lucknow Metro takes a long stride in ushering the organisational working environment.

"From security to technical, Lucknow Metro's female staff has taken control and charge of all the departments, thereby setting an example for other women folk," he said.

Every step is taken to ensure the safety and security of not only the women passengers, but also the female employees of Lucknow Metro, he added.

