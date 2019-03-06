DMDK misses PM's rally bus, hopes for deal with AIADMK soon

Seat sharing negotiations between the ruling AIADMK and DMDK appeared to have hit a as a poll deal between them could not be concluded ahead of a rally addressed near here by Modi.

Though AIADMK top O Panneerselvam had days ago said that poll deals would be concluded ahead of the PM's rally, including with DMDK, so that leaders of all alliance parties could take part in the rally, it did not fructify.

Senior DMDK L K Sudeesh told reporters that there were "no roadblocks" in the talks between his party and the AIADMK. He expressed hope that the seat sharing exercise would be finalised in a day or two with the ruling party.

He said he also held talks with BJP -at a hotel- and added that parleys would continue.

Giving a spicy turn to the protracted delay in conclusion of the AIADMK-DMDK talks, DMK created a flutter by saying that the DMDK sought accommodation in its camp.

"I told them (DMDK) that there are no seats left to offer," told reporters here.

The M K Stalin-led leader said that two senior functionaries approached him seeking DMDK's accommodation in the DMK-led front.

"Our top leader M K is out of town and I will apprise him about this," he said.

The DMDK functionaries, however, told reporters that they met for a "personal" reason.

