All rumours baseless, changed Twitter bio month ago: Scindia

-
ALSO READ
Congress needs to introspect: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Centre should release funds for MP flood relief: Scindia
Scindia holds meeting to review reasons for Congress rout in western UP
Have moved out of official bungalow: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Focusing on strengthening Congress in UP: Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday dismissed speculation about his Twitter bio not including his links to the party as "baseless".
"I had changed it (the Twitter bio) a month ago... I got feedback that it is a long biodata and should be made short. All rumours around it are baseless," Scindia told PTI.
The buzz started after it was highlighted on social media that his Twitter bio just read "public servant, cricket enthusiast".
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU