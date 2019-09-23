JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

INX Media case: Chidambaram denies CBI claim of using FM office for personal gain

Shame on BJP for creating panic over NRC in Bengal: Mamata
Business Standard

Allahabad HC expresses satisfaction over SIT status report in Chinmayanand case

Press Trust of India  |  Allahabad 

The Allahabad High Court on Monday expressed satisfaction over the SIT status report in a sexual assault case filed by a postgraduate student against former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand.

The bench comprising Justices Manoj Mishra and Manju Rani Chauhan also refused to hear a petition filed by the student seeking a stay on her arrest, saying it has no jurisdiction to pass the order.

The special investigation team (SIT) submitted a status report in the court.

The student and her three friends were booked for extortion by the SIT.

Sources said the SIT also booked the woman on charges of causing disappearance of evidence

On the student's petition, the court said, "If victim wants any relief in this regard, she may file a fresh petition before an appropriate bench."


The court fixed October 22 for further hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 23 2019. 14:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU