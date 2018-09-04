Amanatullah Khan unanimously elected as Delhi Waqf Board chairman again

MLA was unanimously elected as the of the reconstituted Board on Tuesday, two years after he resigned from the panel amid allegations of corruption.

In a meeting of the board that was reconstituted last week, the five members elected Khan as the next of the body.

"His name was proposed by nominated member and seconded by another nominated member His election was unanimous," said a

Khan exuded hope that he would have a fruitful second stint as the of the Board.

"Zero tolerance towards corruption, increasing amount of pensions disbursed by the board and the number of its beneficiaries, raising income, and expediting large number of cases in which the board is a party will be my priorities," he said.

Board is a seven-member panel that oversees management of over 2,000 valuable properties including land, buildings, shops and graveyards spread across the city.

The newly constituted board comprised six members including Khan.

The member from quota is currently vacant due to unavailability of a suitable Muslim candidate.

The government's revenue department issued a notification reconstituting the board with the approval of last Monday.

Khan had held the post of chairman for nearly six months before resigning from the post in September 2016 amid allegations of irregularities.

Last year, the Okhla MLA was again elected as the member of the board, but the Lieutenant Governor's approval for his appointment was awaited.

The was dissolved in 2016 amid allegations of corruption, which became a bone of contention between the ruling and the office of the

In October 2016, then dissolved the after two of its members resigned alleging corruption and a CBI probe was ordered by him.

In December last year, had directed the revenue department to probe allegations by of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta that the was trying to reconstitute the Board in "utter violation" of the Waqf Act.

