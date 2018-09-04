AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan back as Delhi Waqf Board chief

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, who had resigned as of Waqf Board in January, was again elected "unopposed" for the post on Tuesday.

The Waqf Board was dissolved in 2016 over allegations of corruption. Khan, who held the post of for nearly six months, had in the same year resigned amid allegations of irregularities.

The reconstitution of the Waqf Board had been controversial ever since then dissolved it in October 2016. But in August this year, the government recast the Board by releasing a list of its appointed members.

Jung had referred the matter to the for a probe into the alleged corruption and procedural irregularities in the functioning of the board chaired by Khan.

The board is responsible for the management of over 2,000 waqf properties, including land parcels, residential buildings, shops and graveyards across the national capital and utilisation of revenue generated from these properties for the welfare of the Muslim community in Delhi.

